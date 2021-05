Beach weather is expected to return by Friday – so if you’re heading to Alki that day, here’s a way to do a good deed too. From the WSB inbox:

Alki Co-op Preschool is hosting a Dine-Out Fundraiser at Ampersand on Alki on Friday, May 21st from 6 am-7 pm. Part of SSC’s West Seattle Preschool program, Alki Co-op Preschool is a non-profit preschool that enriches our community through positive-discipline education.

Ampersand is at 2535 Alki SW.