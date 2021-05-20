HAPPENING NOW: Online auction to support Pathfinder K-8

This year, supporters of Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point “have reinvented our annual fundraising auction … This year is virtual and we have over 100+ items open to the community to bid & purchase!” Bidding started this morning and continues through Saturday (when the fundraising culminates in an online event at 5:30 pm, but you can bid without attending). Go here to get started;

you can see the auction items here – gift certificates, gift baskets, more. Questions? fundraising@pathfinderk8ptsa.org – the bidding continues until 11:59 pm Saturday.