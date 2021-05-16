WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery

Police say a shoplift-turned-robbery happened early this morning at the South Delridge 7-11. Their preliminary summary says two females were inside the store just before 7 am when one “grabbed a pack of aluminum foil and concealed it in her pocket.” The clerk confrontd her; she “threw a couple of punches at the employee. The punches missed the employee.” At that point, because of the use of force, the situation became a robbery. The two females left the store; police were called and searched the area but didn’t find them. No further description in the report; police were attempting to obtain surveillance video.