SEEN OVER WEST SEATTLE: Starlink satellites

9:55 PM: So far we have two reports of that sight in the sky around 9:15 pm. The person who sent the photo described it as “A very long bar moving west to east.” A meteor shower is expected tonight, but not until the early-morning hours. Via Twitter, we’re hearing it might be the Starlink satellites launched earlier today. Checking on that!

10:02 PM: This story from April explains why these satellites would lead to this kind of sighting.

10:35 PM: Thanks to Ben Evans for the video:

He says they might be visible again at 10:54 pm (we’re still looking for the source on that).

11:15 PM: Thanks to the commenters sharing links for satellite tracking!