West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

49℉

SEEN OVER WEST SEATTLE: Starlink satellites

May 4, 2021 9:55 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

9:55 PM: So far we have two reports of that sight in the sky around 9:15 pm. The person who sent the photo described it as “A very long bar moving west to east.” A meteor shower is expected tonight, but not until the early-morning hours. Via Twitter, we’re hearing it might be the Starlink satellites launched earlier today. Checking on that!

10:02 PM: This story from April explains why these satellites would lead to this kind of sighting.

10:35 PM: Thanks to Ben Evans for the video:

He says they might be visible again at 10:54 pm (we’re still looking for the source on that).

11:15 PM: Thanks to the commenters sharing links for satellite tracking!

Share This

9 Replies to "SEEN OVER WEST SEATTLE: Starlink satellites"

  • Fred Simpson May 4, 2021 (10:01 pm)
    Reply

    We saw it as well. In my decades I have never seen anything like it.

  • Beepee May 4, 2021 (10:10 pm)
    Reply

    Saw it from alki near Pegasus pizza, thought it was a plane with a digital streamer trailing behind it :/

  • Pessoa May 4, 2021 (10:30 pm)
    Reply

    What appears to be a bar is very likely a “string” of individual Starlink satellites from a  Falcon 9 launch earlier today.  These satellites are powered by ion thrusters and will gradually separate over the following days.  

  • Colleen Stephens May 4, 2021 (10:42 pm)
    Reply

    I saw this while I was out for a walk. I was able to snap a photo but it didn’t show up when I tried to take video. It looked like a long vertical line of bright white lights slowly moving downward. So cool! 

  • Holden May 4, 2021 (10:52 pm)
    Reply

    Yup saw em too. 9:24PM.   Orbit cycle about 91 minutes.

  • cdine May 4, 2021 (10:53 pm)
    Reply

    You can see the orbits here – one is coming up!
    https://satellitemap.space/

  • Marty2 May 4, 2021 (11:02 pm)
    Reply

    This is a link to track the Starlink satellites: 
    https://findstarlink.com/#1599;3

  • Holden May 4, 2021 (11:03 pm)
    Reply

    https://youtube.com/shorts/CZBE-ESYGeY?feature=share
    60 satellites 

  • Trickycoolj May 4, 2021 (11:15 pm)
    Reply

    Save us from Comcast Starlink! You’re our only hope!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.