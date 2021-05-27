ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:03 AM: Good morning. Showery, breezy forecast, but the holiday weekend forecast still promises warm weather – possibly 80s on Monday! And it’s getting lighter later – James Bratsanos caught this at 9:20 last night:

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Lots of unannounced work this time of year, maybe not so much today with the rain. Please let us know if you happen onto something we hadn’t mentioned – Wednesday, for example, while out on errands, we happened onto work on Fauntleroy south of Alaska (related to the ongoing construction), Harbor Avenue (crews were mowing and weedwhacking the medians), and (after a commenter’s tip) utility-pole work on the Admiral Way hill north of the bridge.

Delridge project – This week’s plan includes work closing the west side of the intersection closure at Delridge/Barton/Henderson.

SW Yancy – Still closed west of 28th SW because of drainage/utility work related to construction.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today. (Watch @kcmetrobus for word of any bus cancellations, @wsferries for any major WSF changes.) The West Seattle Water Taxi will run on a reduced schedule Memorial Day – see it here.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

431st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 20th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.