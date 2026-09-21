Crime/safety concerns in Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge? Precinct commander @ HPAC meeting Wednesday

We’ve already previewed part of what’s on the HPAC agenda for Wednesday – the Homestead Community Land Trust plan for the ex-substation at 12th/Holden. An even-bigger agenda item: Crime and safety.

(WSB photo: Capt. Krista Bair at one of last week’s community meetings)

Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair, who was at community meetings last Thursday about Roxhill Park (WSB coverage here) and Alki (WSB coverage here), will also be at HPAC’s first fall meeting. The community coalition’s neighborhoods – Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge – have seen multiple shootings this summer, as summarized on the HPAC website – and are seeking updates on the investigations as well as plans to prevent more violence. HPAC’s meeting is set for 6:30 pm Wednesday (September 23) at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).