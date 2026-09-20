WEEK AHEAD: Watch fall’s first sunset with Alice on Tuesday

Thanks to JayDee for sending the photo of tonight’s sunset, second-to-last one of summer 2026. Tuesday (September 22) will bring the first sunset of fall – about two hours after the equinox moment (5:05 pm) – and you can welcome the change of seasons by watching with educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park. She’ll be there 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm; official sunset time is 7:07 pm, but the sun could drop below the timberline as early as 6:50 pm. The gathering spot is on the park’s top level, upslope from the tennis courts (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) and P-patch. If you haven’t been to one of Alice’s sunset watches, the location is perfect because that area of the park has granite markers and paths aligned with the setting sun’s locations for equinoxes and solstices. Free, all ages, educational, and fun!