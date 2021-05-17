ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Monday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning. Rainy, breezy weather on the way.

ROAD WORK UPDATES

Delridge project – Here’s this week’s plan, and progress reports on work zones like the intersections with Orchard and Thistle.

I-5 FYI – A year-long project on northbound I-5 through downtown starss tonight; WSDOT says work will be done at night to reduce impacts.

FERRIES/BUSES

Regular schedules today.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

420th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 19th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are now available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.