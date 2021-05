That’s a photo of Lesley, known by her nickname, “Tiny.” Her daughter Aliyah is requesting your help finding her:

Last night my mother went missing on her way to the gas station in West Seattle. Her last-known whereabouts were at the Arco gas station in West Seattle. She left with a tall white male. This is unlike her and we’re really worried. She is around 5’5”.We last heard from her around midnight to 2 am.

If you see her, call 911 and refer to case #2021-119943.