HELPING: West Seattle Garden Tour volunteers reunite to tend a renowned local garden

The report and photos are from West Seattle Garden Tour president Jeff Daley:

The West Seattle Garden Tour has missed not being able to hold our garden tour these past two years, which has kept us from being able to sponsor local beneficiaries. Today we were happy to once again come together as a group and support the local gardening community. This morning we helped tend the garden of one of our previous beneficiaries, the Seattle Chinese Garden.

Wishing everyone happy gardening, and we look forward to seeing you in 2022