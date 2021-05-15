FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction fire victim – city councilmember Lorena González’s mother-in-law – has died

(WSB photo, post-fire, from Friday night)

10:49 AM: Last night’s fire in a West Seattle Junction condo building (WSB coverage here) has turned deadly. Last night, City Councilmember Lorena González disclosed the fire broke out in her building – and today, she has announced that the 79-year-old woman who was pulled from the burning unit was her mother-in-law and did not survive. Her statement, received by email:

My family is deeply saddened to share that last night we said goodbye to my 79-year old mother-in-law, Mary Lou Williams, who passed away after sustaining significant injuries from a fire in her condo unit located just two floors above our condo. My husband Cameron and his brother Carlos have lost their beloved mother and my daughter Nadia has lost her Grandma. Our loss is unimaginable. She was a member of the West Seattle Senior Center, where she often taught art classes and sold her own art. Her artistic ability was incredible and we live in a home with her art and memories on every wall.

“Thank you to the Harborview Medical Center nurses, doctors, therapists and other staff for doing everything you could to help our family and allowing us to be at her bedside the entire time. We know our first responders and all the medical staff did everything they could to make her comfortable.

“While our unit was spared, our building is uninhabitable. We are staying with friends while we assess our long term housing plans and assess the physical damage to our home. We are sustained by the outpouring of love and support, and offers of housing and basics from all of you during this devastating time. We appreciate your understanding as we embark on our journey to grieve and celebrate the life and memory of one of our matriarchs, our sweet Mary Lou.”