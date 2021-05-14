West Seattle, Washington

15 Saturday

66℉

UPDATE: Fire on 44th SW, 1 to hospital

May 14, 2021 6:15 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

6:15 PM: Seattle Fire has arrived at what they are calling a “working residential fire” in the 4400 block of 44th SW in The Junction. Updates to come.

6:19 PM: Added top photo sent by Brenden. SFD reports “rescuing at least one person from the building.” Here’s a photo sent by WSB’s Katie Meyer:

(Added – photo from Aaron)

SFD crews are continuing to battle the flames. Another view from Brenden – the smoke has turned white:

6:34 PM: SFD says the fire’s out and the person they rescued is a 79-year-old woman who’s being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

(Photo by Larry Shaw)

The cause is under investigation.

Share This

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire on 44th SW, 1 to hospital"

  • Rosey May 14, 2021 (6:25 pm)
    Reply

    I live a block away, the fire looks to be contained with SFD still inside and 1 rescued person taken to ambulance with injuries.

  • flimflam May 14, 2021 (6:29 pm)
    Reply

    oh no. terrible. residential fires (or any i guess) are extremely frightening and have long lasting effects. i hope everyone is ok and that not too many people are displaced.

  • WiseWoman May 14, 2021 (6:36 pm)
    Reply

    On the corner of Oregon. 

  • Tyler W Printz May 14, 2021 (6:37 pm)
    Reply

    Currently eating at Puerta Vallarta restaurant and saw more fire trucks go by the Windows towards the fire. Lights were on.

  • Kadoo May 14, 2021 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Grateful to the West Seattle Blog. I took the garbage out and wondered about the smoke and sirens. 

  • Betty Laughlin May 14, 2021 (6:42 pm)
    Reply

    Oh, please let her be well! 

  • ~Hockeywitch~ May 14, 2021 (6:45 pm)
    Reply

    I hope the lady  that was rescued will be okay… So scary. Fires scare me. Thank you SFD!!!

  • cascadiarocks May 14, 2021 (6:49 pm)
    Reply

    Oh no!!! Hope she will be ok. 😔

  • Rachal May 14, 2021 (6:52 pm)
    Reply

    I’m out here watching the aftermath. This is so sad. I saw the victim when they finally got her out. There were multiple residents trying to get to her prior. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.