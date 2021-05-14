UPDATE: Fire on 44th SW, 1 to hospital

6:15 PM: Seattle Fire has arrived at what they are calling a “working residential fire” in the 4400 block of 44th SW in The Junction. Updates to come.

6:19 PM: Added top photo sent by Brenden. SFD reports “rescuing at least one person from the building.” Here’s a photo sent by WSB’s Katie Meyer:

(Added – photo from Aaron)

SFD crews are continuing to battle the flames. Another view from Brenden – the smoke has turned white:

6:34 PM: SFD says the fire’s out and the person they rescued is a 79-year-old woman who’s being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

(Photo by Larry Shaw)

The cause is under investigation.