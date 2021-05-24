West Seattle, Washington

25 Tuesday

59℉

FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5’s new cranes are on their way

May 24, 2021 5:11 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Port of Seattle | West Seattle news

That’s a screengrab of the tracking map launched by the Northwest Seaport Alliance now that the four big new cranes for Terminal 5 are on their way to West Seattle. We reported two weeks ago that they were about to start their cross-Pacific voyage, and this afternoon, the NWSA announced the journey is under way. The super-post-Panamax cranes, 316 feet tall with 240-foot outreach booms, left Shanghai on Sunday aboard Zhen Hua 36, a vessel owned and operated by the cranes’ manufacturer, ZPMC. The trip is expected to take about a month and will be tracked here; the cranes belong to SSA Marine, first tenant for the modernized Terminal 5, scheduled to get back to regular cargo operations early next year.]

Share This

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5's new cranes are on their way"

  • Insertname May 24, 2021 (5:42 pm)
    Reply

    So cool. It’s amazing that such large cranes come from as far away as they do. I’d love to see a time-lapse video of what that journey is like. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.