CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/17/2021 roundup

Our nightly roundup of local pandemic-related information:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS, AND A DASHBOARD CHANGE: First, an announcement:

Public Health – Seattle & King County is adding “probable cases” to our COVID-19 data dashboards. It will have a small impact on our count of cases, hospitalizations and deaths on all of our dashboards. These will now include people who have had a positive PCR test or a positive antigen (rapid) test.

So with that, here are tonight’s totals from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily summary:

*107,593 people have tested positive, 131 more than yesterday’s total (this includes 4,474 probables)

*1,559 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*6,059 people have been hospitalized, 18 more than yesterday’s total

*1,069,317 people have been tested, 1,151 more than yesterday’s total (note that the dashboard makes the distinction that these are people tested by PCR)

One week ago, those totals were 101,274/1,542/5,962/1,059,270.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 163.4 million cases, 3,386,000 deaths – 586,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

STUDENT VACCINATION CLINIC: Tomorrow there’s one at West Seattle High School.

VAX STATS: In King County, 72.4 percent of people 16+ have had at least one dose; 56.1 percent are fully vaccinated. In West Seattle, the most-vaccinated zip code remains 98136 – 84.5 percent of people 16+ have had at least one dose.

POST-PANDEMIC PERMANENCE? Last week, this was a proposal – expanding free sidewalk/curb-space shopping and dining permits until next year, then maybe making the program permanent. Now it’s official.

NEED FOOD? The nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (May 21st) at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!