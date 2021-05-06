BIZNOTE: Xfinity store on the way to Westwood Village

Looking through city permit-system files, we happened onto a new tenant on the way to Westwood Village. The former Sprint (and before that, Radio Shack) space in the middle of the shopping center is slated to become an Xfinity store. We contacted Comcast‘s regional spokesperson Nick McDonald for confirmation. The reply: “This is going to be one of our standard Xfinity Retail Store locations that Comcast operates. It will offer a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings,” including, he added, “Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home, the Xfinity Flex 4K streaming device, and Xfinity Internet.” No opening date yet. The site-plan layout suggests it’ll be something like this one in Ballard; the company’s nearest retail outlets are downtown and in Tukwila.