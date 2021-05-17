West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

57℉

BIZNOTE: Free pizza – briefly

May 17, 2021 4:48 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Tomorrow, MOD Pizza is planning a brief giveaway to celebrate a milestone. The Seattle-founded chain now has 500 locations (two of which are in West Seattle – at The Whittaker, 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, and Westwood Village, 2600 SW Barton). So for 500 seconds at 5 pm Tuesday – that’s 8 1/3 minutes – the first 50 people in line at each location chain-wide will each get “a redeemable coupon for one free MOD-size pizza or MOD-size salad in-store only between 5/18-5/20/21.”

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Free pizza - briefly"

  • Oz May 17, 2021 (4:55 pm)
    Reply

    Um – wow 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.