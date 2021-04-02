WSB FYI: Looking for work? Or workers?

It’s been a busy week in the West Seattle Jobs Offered section of the WSB Community Forums – 15 new job listings. So this is one of our periodic reminders, in case you didn’t know about this section of our site but are looking for work or looking for workers. Local businesses – West Seattle, White Center, South Park – are welcome to post job listings, free. Go here to see what’s listed; go here to get a login so you can post (not required for reading).