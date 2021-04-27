WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 9 notes

(Sunday photo by James Bratsanos)

Busy Tuesday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

FOOD DRIVE: Bring nonperishable food and/or cash for the West Seattle Food Bank to the office of State Farm Agent Terry Gangon (4727 44th SW) all week in honor of his impending retirement.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Tide’s out to -1.6 feet at 11:52 am.

LIBRARY CHANGES: Two local branches launch new services today – Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) opens for in-building services, noon-6 pm; same hours for West Seattle (Admiral – 2306 42nd SW) as it starts curbside service.

WHITE CENTER FIREWORKS BAN? At 1 pm online, the King County Council considers the proposed fireworks ban for unincorporated areas including White Center.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 3 pm online event explores science, tech, engineering, and math opportunities – details in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, April 27, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, April 29, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL PRESCHOOL/PRE-K INFO EVENT: As reported here last Friday, preschool and pre-kindergarten are expanding at Westside School (WSB sponsor). There’s an informational event this evening online – email tedh@westsideschool.org for attendance info.

FOOD-TRUCK FUNDRAISER: 5-8:45 pm, order from the Thai-U-Up food truck at 30th/Roxbury, and 10 percent of the proceeds benefit Friends of Roxhill Elementary.

ARTHUR’S CLOSED FOR THE DAY: Arthur’s in The Admiral District wants you to know it’s closed today/tonight so its staff can get vaccinated.

Anything we’re missing for today/tonight? Text/call 206-293-6302 – thank you!