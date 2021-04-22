LIBRARIES: West Seattle branch in Admiral adding curbside service

(Photo from spl.org)

West Seattle’s northernmost Seattle Public Library branch is finally going to start offering curbside service. Here’s the announcement:

Starting Tuesday, April 27, The Seattle Public Library will offer Curbside Pickup Service at the West Seattle Branch from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Library patrons can pick up holds of physical materials at the West Seattle Branch two days a week and can return materials through the branch book drop seven days a week. They can also use the Library’s Curbside printing service to print (and pick up) up to 10 black-and-white pages a day. The West Seattle Branch is located at 2306 42nd Ave SW.

With the expansion of Curbside service to the West Seattle Branch, The Seattle Public Library now offers Curbside service at 16 locations, and patrons can return materials at 19 locations throughout the city of Seattle. See www.spl.org/Hours for a full list of services and hours at each location.

Curbside Pickup Service locations offer additional services, including free Curbside printing, a selection of Peak Picks that patrons can browse and add to their checkouts, Grab & Go bundles of books sorted by genre, and free child-sized and adult disposable masks available for patron use.

In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, patrons are required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of separation from other patrons and staff. The Library follows best practices for the health and safety of our patrons and staff, including social distancing, regular cleaning and sanitation, wearing personal protective equipment, requiring the use of face masks, plexiglass barriers and quarantining of Library materials.

Visit spl.org/Curbside for information on how Curbside Pickup Service works and spl.org/Hours for a schedule of services at each Curbside location. The Library’s Road to Reopening page shares the latest updates on our reopening process.