LOW-LOW TIDES: Here’s when you’ll see them along West Seattle’s shore this week

Thanks to Brandy DeWeese for sending the photo of a sea-star sighting this morning on the shore at Lincoln Park. It wasn’t even a minus tide – those start tomorrow, and before the week’s out, we’ll see low-low tides. From our favorite tide chart:

Tuesday (4/27): -1.6 feet, 11:52 am

Wednesday (4/28): -2.5 feet, 12:34 pm

Thursday (4/29): -3.0 feet, 1:19 pm

Friday (4/30): -2.9 feet, 2:07 pm

Saturday (5/1): -2.3 feet, 2:59 pm

If you walk on the beach at those times, please be very careful of the exposed animal and plant life. Wondering what you might see? Here’s a field guide from the Seattle Aquarium (whose volunteer beach naturalists will be out during low-low tides later this spring and summer).