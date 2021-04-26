West Seattle legislators end session with high-profile bills passing. Here’s your chance to ask them about it

The State Legislature has just adjourned for the year. Two of the bills getting the most post-session buzz have West Seattle sponsors – Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon was lead sponsor on the clean-fuels bill, HB 1091; Sen. Joe Nguyen was a co-sponsor of the capital-gains tax, SB 5096. Both bills have gone to the governor’s desk. If you have questions about those bills or others passed – or not passed – by state legislators, the 34th District Democrats are presenting a Town Hall this Sunday (May 2nd) with Sen. Nguyen, Rep. Fitzgibbon, and Rep. Eileen Cody, online at.1 pm. Also scheduled to join them is our area’s U.S. House rep – also a West Seattle resident – Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. You can send questions in advance via this link; no RSVP required for the event itself – here’s that link.