WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views

“Bey” the rescued Bald Eagle, photographed by James Tilley as she fended off competition for food, starts our gallery of readers’ West Seattle bird photos. Staying on the shore, we have two from Lawrence Heeren – Sanderlings in flight:

And Brant:

Two forest birds from Mark Wangerin – a Downy Woodpecker:

And a Dark-eyed Junco:

Trileigh Tucker sent this photo to show that the Rufous Hummingbirds are back:

A Spotted Towhee, photographed by Mark MacDonald:

Matthew Olson sent this photo of a Finch:

Theresa Arbow-O’Connor calls this Steller’s Jay “Bluebell”:

Thanks again to everyone sharing bird photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com is our best address for non-breaking news.