FOLLOWUP: ‘Bey’ the Bald Eagle, post-release

A week and a half after her post-rehab release in North Admiral, the Bald Eagle nicknamed “Bey” is still in our area. We received photos of two sightings in the past day-plus – Mike Russell spotted her atop a tree by the Admiral Way Bridge over Fairmount Ravine this morning and watched for about 20 minutes until she flew away – the photos above and below are his.

On Friday afternoon, Frank Smith was driving through the ravine when he happened onto “Bey” and prey:

In both cases, the birdwatchers saw the green band verifying her identity, placed while PAWS Wildlife Center was caring for her after her rescue from Don Armeni Boat Ramp a month ago and subsequent internal-bleeding diagnosis.

Today we checked in with Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch, the local advocate/steward who was involved in the rescue. She is continuing to track “Bey” and reports that the eagle did eventually reunite with her mate “Jay.” If you see her you can contact Kersti at kersti.e.muul@gmail.com. But whatever you do, don’t approach “Bey” (or any other wildlife). Kersti adds, “I would absolutely advise giving her a wide berth. As with any wild animal, but especially her right now. She just recovered from an infection that almost killed her. And the infection was from an environmental exposure, perhaps something she ate. She’s better but is just a week and a half out of rehab.” Kersti also notes that “when birds on the ground are startled, they flush and fly straight up quickly, often right into the grill of a car.” So help save wildlife by keeping your distance.