VACCINATIONS: City confirms West Seattle hub welcomes 60+ without appointments – and ‘Good Neighbors’ too

On Tuesday, we published a reader tip that the city-run West Seattle vaccination site (2801 SW Thistle) was offering shots to people 60+ without appointments. Today, the city confirms that vaccinations are indeed available without appointments for that age group at both the West Seattle and Rainier Beach hubs. And as also explained in the announcement, anyone 16_ who brings a senior to get a shot can get one too, as part of the new “Good Neighbor” program (one additional person per senior vaccination recipient). The West Seattle site is open 9 am-4 pm, Mondays-Saturdays.