Seattle Public Schools hops into new meal schedule starting Monday

(WSB photos)

We stopped by the Denny International Middle School/Chief Sealth International High School campus today after “Lunch Lady Doree” Fazio-Young (above left, with Aaron Smith) tweeted about the nutrition team’s seasonal decor.

They’ve made things festive for students throughout the year – fall, winter, now spring.

Meantime, an important note for families – after today, with more students returning to campus, this meal site and others around the district will have new hours starting Monday – opening earlier for grab-and-go food pickup, 10:45 am, continuing every weekday until 1:15 pm. (Sites are listed toward the bottom of this page.) The one meal-delivery bus route in West Seattle will only be in operation on Wednesdays