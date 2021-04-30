ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday watch

6:07 AM: Good morning! Rainy, breezy forecast for today.

ROAD WORK UPDATES

West Marginal – Sidewalk work on the west side of the street, north of the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, starts this weekend – here are the details.

Delridge project – Delridge/Orchard work continues, and other sites, including paving on the far-north end of Delridge starting next week.

35th/Graham – Work continues to remake this intersection, including a signal.

SW Yancy east of Avalon – This closure has been extended.

TRANSIT

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings.

Metro has increased the number of passengers allowed on buses. And now it’s rehiring laid-off drivers.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

403rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 16th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are now available for some categories of drivers.)

Here’s a low-bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.