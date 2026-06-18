USA vs. Australia politicians’ soccer match in West Seattle, dance/drum conference, music, trivia, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

Thanks to Theresa Arbow-O’Connor. for the photo – it’s soccer mania everywhere this week! Including in our highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: Church of the Nazarene‘s free drop-in space is open until noon. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. Note that it’s closed to the public tomorrow and Saturday because of a swim meet. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

(Photo by Bob Burns)

LAST LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.8 feet at 2 pm, but don’t go on the beach or in the water at or near Constellation Park.

USA VS. AUSTRALIA POLITICIANS PLAY SOCCER: Be at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) by 2:15 pm for the big fun, free soccer match one day before the USA vs. Australia FIFA World Cup match downtown – this one features elected officials/dignitaries from both nations taking the field for a “friendly,” presented by the West Seattle Junction and Rhodies FCs. Players announced so far are listed here, including Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

INTERGENERATIONAL IDENTITY BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, drop in to play starting at 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Jeremy’s Chicken.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

BOOK SWAP WITH WINE: Bring a book to swap, free, at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor), and buy a pour from Darby Winery on site! This month’s book themes: “climate” and “apocalypse.”

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run OR track workout.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Or – you can walk! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Fairground, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

TRIVIA AT WINERY: Princess and The Bear in west South Park (309 S. Cloverdale) is hosting trivia tonight at 6 pm.

SAAMATO DANCE AND DRUM CONFERENCE: 4-day event at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) starts at 6:45 tonight – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm in-store show by West Seattle band Chewing Gum, free, all ages, as previewed here with a spotlight on their record label. (4559 California SW)

FREE CONCERT AT ALKI UCC: 7 pm, “singer-songwriter/actor Lauren Drake performs a vibrant range of enchanting vocal covers of popular songs and a mix of her own original works,” admission free! (6115 SW Hinds)

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Second week for ArtsWest’s new play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features DJ Tomas starting at 8 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!