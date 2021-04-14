REMINDER: Months-closed Quality Cleaners offering three last chances for pickup Saturday, Sunday, Monday

In case you missed the announcement the first time – unclaimed items inside Quality Cleaners at California/Admiral, closed since last June after 86 years, will be available for pickup this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The family that owns the building – which, as shown in our photo, is now up for sale – will open it those three afternoons (April 17-19) from noon-4 pm so that people can come get those items. After that, what’s left will be donated to charity. On those three afternoons, masks will be required, and one person will be allowed inside at a time.