Got something stuck inside shuttered Quality Cleaners? 3 chances to get it before building is sold

(WSB file photo)

Last June, we reported on the then-impending closure of Quality Cleaners (2601 California sW), one of The Admiral District’s oldest businesses, after a sudden death in the owners’ family. When it closed, many customers still hadn’t picked up items left for cleaning. In subsequent months, we have heard occasionally from customers trying to find out how to retrieve those items – not just clothing; at least two had family keepsakes. Now, we’ve heard from the family that owns the building. They have put it up for sale (here’s the listing) and are planning to open the doors for three upcoming afternoons so people can come get those items. Those dates are noon-4 pm on Saturday, April 17th; Sunday, April 18th; and Monday, April 19th. Masks required. After that, anything unclaimed will be donated.