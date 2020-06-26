BIZNOTE: Quality Cleaners closing in Admiral

Thanks to everyone who has tipped us about this: Quality Cleaners in Admiral is closing. Tonight we finally reached a spokesperson for the family that has owned the business for decades. She explained that it’s closing because of a sudden death in the family. They have nothing to announce yet about the future of the building (which is at 2601 California SW). But if you have clothes there, please go pick them up before Tuesday (June 30th), because that’s the last day of business.

SIDE NOTE: The business was a trailblazer in the mid-20th century; we found an old newspaper mention saying that in the mid-1960s, Quality Cleaners was one of the first on the West Coast to have a drive-up window.