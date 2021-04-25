Recycle Roundup and what else is happening on your West Seattle Sunday

(River otter, photographed near Don Armeni on Thursday by Stewart L.)

Welcome to the last Sunday of April!

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: The free dropoff event outside Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) is back! 9 am-3 pm, take your recyclables (check this list first) to the church parking lot – though you’ll stay in your vehicle, you need to wear a face covering. Rain or shine!

90TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 9 am, Eastridge Church celebrates its West Seattle campus’s 90th anniversary – details here.

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: As we do every week, we’ve updated our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

FOOD DRIVE: Noon-4 pm, food drive for mutual-aid org Washmasks at C & P Coffee (5612 California; WSB sponsor). Our preview includes the list of items they’re requesting.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!