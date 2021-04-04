West Seattle, Washington

04 Sunday

47℉

FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive crash victim identified as retired fire captain

April 4, 2021 11:52 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

(WSB photo, Friday)

Two days after a collision on Beach Drive killed a scooter rider, he has been publicly identified as a retired Kirkland Fire Department captain. The Kirkland Firefighters union posted this:

Your Kirkland Firefighters are so sad to announce the sudden and tragic passing of one of our own. Retired Captain Keith Adams was killed [Friday] in a motor vehicle accident in West Seattle. Captain Adams served the citizens of Kirkland for 37 years until his retirement in May of 2018. It isn’t possible to capture how we are all feeling at this moment, but we can say that we are grateful to have known Captain Adams and his family. Please say a prayer for his wife and two daughters who are now struggling to figure out how to move forward without their husband and father. The family requests privacy at this time. Captain Adams loved his career of service to this community and it only felt appropriate to tell you of his passing.

(In addition to that announcement, we have separate confirmation of the crash victim’s identity.) Police say he was riding northbound on Beach Drive in the Me-Kwa-Mooks vicinity when a driver parked on the east side of the street pulled out into his path to attempt a U-turn. The online case record does not yet show whether that driver has been or will be cited.

Share This

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Beach Drive crash victim identified as retired fire captain"

  • Soren April 4, 2021 (12:33 pm)
    Reply

    I only knew Keith for a short time, but he was an amazing person and kind-hearted neighbor that will never be forgotten. He was always there with a bright smile, a helping hand and a motivating word, even on truly gray days. My heartfelt condolences to those that knew him well. Kim and his family especially. For those of us fortunate to have known him at all, there will always be a place in our hearts and thoughts for Keith Adams.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.