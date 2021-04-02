West Seattle, Washington

03 Saturday

54℉

UPDATE: Deadly crash on Beach Drive

April 2, 2021 3:59 pm
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

3:59 PM: Beach Drive is blocked just south of Me-Kwa-Mooks because of a crash investigation. And that’s why a helicopter is in the area. Details to come.

4:02 PM: We have learned at the scene that tbe crash killed a motorcycle rider. The SPD Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is on this way; Beach Drive will be blocked both sides of the park for hours.

4:28 PM: SPD tells us the collision also involved a motor-vehicle driver who was pulling out of a parking space on the street and “didn’t see” the rider before colliding with him. The rider, police say, is a 60-year-old man. He was riding a scooter-type small motorbike.

Share This

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Deadly crash on Beach Drive"

  • Lillet April 2, 2021 (4:04 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you WSB! I’m working from home and was wondering what was going on. Appreciate you!

  • West Seattleite for over 30 yrs April 2, 2021 (4:15 pm)
    Reply

    The helicopter clearly isn’t finding anything – can’t they just go away!  So loud and obnoxious

    • Potato April 2, 2021 (4:31 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, the real tragedy is that you are annoyed by the helicopter.

    • ShermanO April 2, 2021 (4:32 pm)
      Reply

      And condolences to the family who lost a loved one, as I’m sure you meant to add.

    • R April 2, 2021 (4:34 pm)
      Reply

      This is disgusting.  Someone lost their life. Is the helicopter that inconvenient for you.  

  • R2 April 2, 2021 (4:19 pm)
    Reply

    I’m so very sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to all of their loved ones.

  • Kersti Muul April 2, 2021 (4:24 pm)
    Reply

    Today is too much for the heart.

  • Anne April 2, 2021 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    Still closed as of 4:45, bikes can take a detour via the paved walkway by the beach.

  • Stay Safe April 2, 2021 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    Please use this terrible loss of life to remind ourselves to be ever aware & stay safe out there. The weather is bringing us all outside, drive defensively and find ways to spread peace and kindness, please. Blessings upon all the friends and loved ones of those involved in this terribly  unfortunate accident.

  • Guy Olson April 2, 2021 (4:57 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you to the person that was performing CPR on him. You did everything you could.❤️

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.