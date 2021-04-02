UPDATE: Deadly crash on Beach Drive

3:59 PM: Beach Drive is blocked just south of Me-Kwa-Mooks because of a crash investigation. And that’s why a helicopter is in the area. Details to come.

4:02 PM: We have learned at the scene that tbe crash killed a motorcycle rider. The SPD Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is on this way; Beach Drive will be blocked both sides of the park for hours.

4:28 PM: SPD tells us the collision also involved a motor-vehicle driver who was pulling out of a parking space on the street and “didn’t see” the rider before colliding with him. The rider, police say, is a 60-year-old man. He was riding a scooter-type small motorbike.