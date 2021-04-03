EASTER WEEKEND: West Seattle egg hunts

Those are some of the Easter Bunny’s helpers in The Junction this afternoon, at the check-in table for today’s sold-out, socially distanced egg hunts. Volunteers scattered eggs around Junction businesses between sessions, trying to place them where little participants would spot them.

The West Seattle Junction Association hasn’t done egg hunts in the past – usually this pre-Easter weekend would bring the more traditional free-for-alls at venues including local community centers. But this year, WSJA has created seasonal offerings to try to make up for that while generating more income for independent local retailers, who contributed items for special spring tote bags, as they did for Hometown Holidays and Harvest Fest boxes.

This isn’t the only egg-hunting opportunity this weekend, though. A few local churches are offering them to kids in attendance for Easter Sunday services – including Eastridge Church (39th/Oregon; WSB sponsor), indoors during the 9:15 and 11 services, and St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), 10 am. And WSJA says some “low-key” egg hunting might be happening during tomorrow’s Farmers Market