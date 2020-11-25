LAST CALL: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays boxes

West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays are happening this year – just, like so many other things, differently. Some of the joy is available in special Hometown Holiday Boxes, in the spirit of the Harvest Fest boxes sold earlier this fall, and they’re another way to support local small businesses. Friday is the deadline for ordering one (or more) of these goodie boxes – here’s the description of what’s available:

The Hometown Holiday elves will be packing the boxes for delivery and pick-up beginning Saturday, December 19th through Thursday, December 24th. Each box is filled with Hometown Holiday treats from around the Junction; every box is unique and hand-packed with care. All the proceeds go back to the small businesses!

1. The Holly Jolly Box – This box will be full of local items, plus hand-selected beer and cider. 21+, must present ID. $55

2. The Jingle Bells Box – This box will have local wine, plus some unique gifts that are a wonderful way to relax into the season. 21+, must present ID. $55

3.The Chocolate Box – it’s like a chocolate charcuterie! This box is filled with chocolates, cocoa, West Seattle mugs, plus other handmade treats. $45

4.The Kids’ Merry Craft Box – a delight for kids packed with ornament crafts (one for your tree, one for the West Seattle tree!), a holiday book, plus other little treats for busy holiday hands. $25