FALL FUN: What West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest will be like this year

September 28, 2020 7:43 pm
Another traditional fall-fun event is reformatting for this pandemic year – Harvest Fest, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association. It’ll span 10 days, including a scavenger hunt, with a map that’ll be part of the Harvest Fest Box for Kids, available for online pre-orders this Thursday:

The Junction is bringing the joy of Harvest and Halloween in one special box. Each box has a seasonally-themed or musically-themed craft, individually wrapped Halloween treats, and a special surprise from the Junction! Includes the scavenger map!

Also available for pre-orders starting Thursday – the Harvest Fest Box for Adults, which “brings you all the local and cozy feelings of the season.” Junction beverage purveyors will offer special seasonal drinks. And there’ll be free fun – a Junction Pumpkin Walk to enjoy decorated windows, and an online Haunted Concert with West Seattle School of Rock. (You can also get the Scavenger Map without buying a box = it’ll be in stores October 20th.) In the middle of the 10 days of Harvest Fest – Haunted Trivia. Watch for details on all this within a few days

