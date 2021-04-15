CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Car-attack charges; security-camera photos of Rite Aid robber

Two followups in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR-ATTACK DRIVER CHARGED: The man arrested Monday and accused of deliberately running over his girlfriend at 24th/Holden is now charged, and his bail has been tripled. 25-year-old Eric J. Frank Jr. is charged with three felonies – first-degree domestic-violence assault, second-degree domestic-violence assault, and domestic-violence vehicular assault. The latter charge incorporates his alleged intoxication at the time – .16 blood alcohol, twice the legal level for DUI, according to court documents. The charges also accuse Frank of using the car as a potentially deadly weapon. The charging papers say the 26-year-old victim is in the ICU and has already endured multiple surgeries. Bail for Frank, an Alki resident who had been arrested once before for threatening the victim, is now at $250,000.

ROBBER PHOTOS: Police have provided security-camera photos of the person who held up the Rite Aid pharmacy at Westwood Village on Wednesday:

Police say witnesses described him as “Black, slim build, wearing a white hoody with black writing on the chest, a blue bandana mask, black jeans with white lettering ‘TC’ on back, red sneakers, and carrying a red and blue quilted hand-bag.” If you have any information that might help detectives, call 206-262-2526 or email david.simmons@seattle.gov.