WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Westwood robbery; vehicle arson; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

WESTWOOD VILLAGE ROBBERY: Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Westwood Village Rite Aid store right now; a note on the door indicates it’s closed until 1 pm as a result. We’re hoping to get more information at the scene but in the meantime, police-radio exchanges indicate the robber(s) are believed to have escaped in a light-blue small-SUV-type vehicle last seen eastbound on SW Barton, and that this could be related to similar robberies in the region.

VEHICLE ARSON: Another suspected arson at an encampment near the 1st Avenue South Bridge; the early summary on this one says it happened after 2 am, and that a witness reported that someone poured gasoline on a vehicle and set it on fire. SFD was called and extinguished the fire. No arrest or injuries reported.

STOLEN-LIKELY-DUMPED BICYCLE: From Elyse:

Recently this lovely Peugeot bike was left in our community (Duwamish Cohousing) near the 16th Ave entrance, across from the college. It was dumped with a hodgepodge of what looked like stolen items. It’s a nice bike and we’d love to return it to its owner.

For those who always ask, yes, they’ve already tried other ways of trying to find its owner. If the bicycle might be yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.