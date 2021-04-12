UPDATE: 1 to hospital after collision on SW Holden west of Delridge

2:49 PM: Seattle Fire has a big response headed for the 2400 block of SW Holden [map], on a “rescue extrication” call. Updates to come.

2:54 PM: SFD says this is reported as a driver-pedestrian collision with the pedestrian possibly “pinned under the vehicle.”

3:08 PM: The victim is being taken to the hospital. We have a crew on scene trying to get more information.

3:11 PM: SFD says “bystanders” helped get the victim, who is female, out from under the car that hit her.

3:17 PM: Added a photo of the car atop the story. Police have taken the driver into custody. Holden remains closed from 24th SW about 100 yards westward uphill.