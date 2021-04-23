‘CODE RED’ ALERT: If you can donate blood, it’s needed now – and West Seattle appointments are coming up too

Bloodworks Northwest has sent out a “red alert” for blood donations. Here’s why:

A “perfect storm” of unforeseen events continues to impact local and nationwide blood availability leading Bloodworks Northwest to declare a code-red for alert for donors to book appointments. As detailed by Bloodworks CEO Curt Bailey in recent outreach to Pacific Northwest community leaders: “Confusion over eligibility to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (vaccinated people can still donate!), record-high patient usage (up to 118% above normal), warm spring weather (when donors tend to skip appointments), and a national blood shortage (help from other parts of the country is limited or uncertain) [are contributing to] the biggest shortage since the pandemic began a year ago, with less than a 24-hour supply of blood on the shelves.”

You can make an appointment to donate by going here.

P.S. If you can’t donate right now, Bloodworks NW plans pop-up donation opportunities at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) May 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11 – you can make an appointment for one of those dates now too.