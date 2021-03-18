WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pepper-spray carjacking; midday hit-run

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today;
CARJACKING: Details are few on this incident reported after 11:30 pm last night. A man told police he drove to the Arco station in the 7300 block of Delridge Way to meet a woman he knew. She was there along with a man the victim did not know. The man attacked the victim by pepper-spraying him in the eyes, and then took off, with the woman, in the victim’s 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. (So far no further description of the vehicle or thieves.)
HIT-RUN: Kylei is looking for witnesses to the hit-run in High Point that left this damage behind:
I wanted to report a hit and run in hopes one of our neighbors may have seen something. On Tuesday, March 16th my husband’s parked blue Ford Mustang was hit and run sometime between 12-12:30. The driver’s side was hit and the car was moved almost completely onto the curb. Our Ring camera didn’t pick up the event but you can clearly see the car was moved significantly between that time period. The car was parked on the corner of Holly and 34th. This is a busy area for people walking dogs; it’s hard to believe someone didn’t see it happen. Any information or tips are appreciated!
| 0 COMMENTS