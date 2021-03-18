WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pepper-spray carjacking; midday hit-run

Two incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today;

CARJACKING: Details are few on this incident reported after 11:30 pm last night. A man told police he drove to the Arco station in the 7300 block of Delridge Way to meet a woman he knew. She was there along with a man the victim did not know. The man attacked the victim by pepper-spraying him in the eyes, and then took off, with the woman, in the victim’s 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. (So far no further description of the vehicle or thieves.)

HIT-RUN: Kylei is looking for witnesses to the hit-run in High Point that left this damage behind: