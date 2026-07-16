TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 16, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Today’s forecast is for showers, maybe even thunderstorms, mostly over by late afternoon, high in mid-70s. Sunrise was at 5:28 am today; sunset will be at 9:02 pm.
(Wednesday sunset photo by Bert Huelmann)
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.
STREET NOTES
*Up to seven weeks of work on West Marginal Way SW – here’s the announcement.
*On Saturday (July 18), California Avenue SW will be closed to traffic between Admiral and The Junction, from 8 am on (with parking restrictions kicking in earlier), until early afternoon, for the Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade.
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
A few from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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