WEEK AHEAD: Home-business rule changes @ City Council tomorrow

Last month, we reported twice on a City Council proposal to change the rules for small businesses operating from home, as more have done to stay afloat during the pandemic. Tomorrow afternoon, the council is expected to vote on the proposal. It passed the Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee 4-1. Here’s how the agenda document summarizes the proposed changes:

Specifically, during the COVID-19 civil emergency, the bill would remove the following requirements that currently apply to home occupations:

 Customer visits are by appointment only

 There shall be no evidence of the home occupation visible from the exterior of the structure

 No more than two persons who are not residents of a dwelling unit on the lot may work in a home occupation, regardless of whether the persons work full or part-time or are compensated.

 The home occupation shall not cause a substantial increase in on-street parking= congestion or a substantial increase in traffic within the immediate vicinity In addition, the legislation would (1) allow a home business to operate in a required parking space provided that no changes are made that would prevent the space from being used for parking in the future and (2) allow home businesses to install a nonilluminated sign up to 720 square inches bearing the name of the home occupation.

You can read the full text of the proposal here. To comment during the 2 pm Monday meeting, you can sign up starting at noon by going here; you can comment any time via email at council@seattle.gov.