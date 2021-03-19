WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Friday watch, last day of winter

6:03 AM: Good morning! Spring arrives at 2:37 am Saturday. Showers and breezes are expected for this last day of winter.

ROAD WORK .

Delridge project – Here’s the work plan, with next week’s update due later today.

TRANSIT

Metro and the Water Taxi are on regular schedules. REMINDER: The Metro “service change” happens tomorrow – here’s our preview of local changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

361st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Tenth week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.