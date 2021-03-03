BUSES: Metro’s spring service change will cut, add/restore some West Seattle trips

Metro has announced the plan for its March “service change,” which takes effect March 20th. Changes include:

*Adding/restoring some trips “to address travel demand that at times exceeds COVID-19 passenger limits,” including, in West Seattle, Routes 50, 60, and 128.

*Suspension of some trips on certain routes, described as “peak commuter routes where ridership has not yet returned,” including, in West Seattle. Routes 21X, 55, 56, 57,.

Metro also says some suspended routes will continue that way at least until the fall service change “due to lower ridership demand and available financial resources,” including, in West Seattle, Routes 22, 37, 113, and 116.

See the full announcement here. You can get the route-by-route details here.