VACCINATION: Tentative dates set for expanding eligibility

March 4, 2021 3:15 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

3:15 PM: Governor Inslee has just announced tentative dates for expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in our state. They’re tentative, he said, because it depends on vaccine supply meeting (or beating) current projections. They include (but are not limited to):

*March 22nd – second tier of Phase 1B, also to include “critical” workers including grocery, farm, food processing, public transit, law enforcement, firefighters

*April 12th – ages 50+ with two or more co-morbidities

*April 26th – ages 16+ with (CORRECTED) two or more co-morbidities

More details to come – we’ll link and update as soon as it’s available in writing. The governor also spent part of his briefing (update: archived video will be here soon) urging that schools get back to in-person learning, insisting that it can be done safely; we’ll have a separate update on the Seattle Public Schools situation later.

ADDED 4:08 PM: Here’s the governor’s graphic with the key points we noted above:

1 Reply to "VACCINATION: Tentative dates set for expanding eligibility"

  • I need a shot! March 4, 2021 (3:42 pm)
    Reply

    This is absurd. It doesn’t matter who is eligible if there isn’t enough vaccine to go around. Before announcing the newly eligible, the powers that be should make sure the current eligible can get a shot.  With this system where you have to hunt down a place and time to get vaccinated, adding more people to the list will bog down those who have been trying to get a shot but haven’t been able to.

