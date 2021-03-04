VACCINATION: Tentative dates set for expanding eligibility

3:15 PM: Governor Inslee has just announced tentative dates for expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in our state. They’re tentative, he said, because it depends on vaccine supply meeting (or beating) current projections. They include (but are not limited to):

*March 22nd – second tier of Phase 1B, also to include “critical” workers including grocery, farm, food processing, public transit, law enforcement, firefighters

*April 12th – ages 50+ with two or more co-morbidities

*April 26th – ages 16+ with (CORRECTED) two or more co-morbidities

More details to come – we’ll link and update as soon as it’s available in writing. The governor also spent part of his briefing (update: archived video will be here soon) urging that schools get back to in-person learning, insisting that it can be done safely; we’ll have a separate update on the Seattle Public Schools situation later.

ADDED 4:08 PM: Here’s the governor’s graphic with the key points we noted above: