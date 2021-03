That short video is from the West Seattle High School students who organized the second annual Dine-Out Day for this Wednesday (March 31st). These four Admiral/Alki establishments are donating part of their proceeds to the WSHS student government that day:

Ampersand Café (2536 Alki SW)

Circa (2605 California SW)

Mission Cantina (2325 California SW)

Matchbox Food Hall (delivery only)

Be sure to mention you’re ordering in support of WSHS Dine-Out Day.