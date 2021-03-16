Notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sun-gazing along Beach Drive – photo by Gill Loring)

A few notes for today/tonight:

WEST MARGINAL WAY: An update on the proposal to replace part of one southbound traffic lane with a two-way protected bike lane is part of the plan for the 9 am Freight Advisory Board meeting, online. The agenda includes viewing instructions.

CURBSIDE SERVICE: Tuesday is one of five days a week that curbside service is available at the Southwest Branch Library (9010 35th SW).

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Scott, the weekly announcement of his twice-weekly sign-waving:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, March 16, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, March 18, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness that will help tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

ENDOLYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR: Spring season rehearsals start today! For last-minute registration info, see our preview.

NO WSCPC MEETING: As announced Monday, the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting – usually on the third Tuesday – is canceled this month.