MUSIC: Last call to register for Endolyne Children’s Choir

Even through the pandemic, West Seattle’s Endolyne Children’s Choir has continued providing a chance for young singers to harmonize, and a new session of rehearsing and performing is about to begin. Registration is still open – here’s the announcement:

Registration for Endolyne Children’s Choir’s “Songs From The Stage” Spring Session is currently open. Rehearsals will be held virtually on Zoom and will begin tomorrow – Tuesday, March 16th. Singers in kindergarten through 2nd Grade (Debut Choir) rehearse from 5:00 to 5:45 PM, 3rd through 5th graders (Encore Choir) rehearse from 5:45 to 6:45, and singers 6th through 12th grade (Advanced Ensemble) rehearse from 7:00 to 8:30. To register, (updated) email info@endolynechoir.org

Endolyne Children’s Choir Music Director Megan McCormick and Staff Instructor Janelle Maroney have planned an exciting session that will capture the glamour and wonder of movies and musicals, as we present “Songs from the Stage.” In addition to exploring a variety of vocal techniques, students will gain dance and acting skills that showcase their personalities and build their confidence. On June 12, we will close our 2020-21 season with a fabulous virtual celebration and awards ceremony for all our singers and families.

Quality musical education is so important and essential for children, and we want every child to have the opportunity to benefit from our program. One benefit of virtual rehearsals: no commuting, so singers from anywhere in Seattle, the greater Puget Sound region, Washington State, and beyond can join us for this season.

We are also offering several tiers of tuition pricing, from full tuition to full scholarship, so anyone can participate regardless of their financial situation. Simply select your payment tier when registering.

WATCH: “Come Alive” from Advanced Ensemble’s (6th-12th Grade) 2020 Spring Musical

WATCH: “Squirm!” from Debut Choir’s (K-2nd Grade) 2020 Spring Musical