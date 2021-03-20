INVITATION: West Seattle Transportation Coalition recruiting new board members

Even before the West Seattle Bridge closure, it was clear WSB readers are deeply interested in transportation – it’s a top topic in our most-read, most-discussed stories. So if you’re among those for whom it’s a topic of major interest, here’s a chance to take your interest to the next level – join the West Seattle Transportation Coalition board. Here’s the announcement we received:

The West Seattle Transportation Coalition invites volunteers to join our board.

How do we manage travel while the bridge is closed, handle COVID-19 budget cuts, and build Sound Transit 3? The high bridge repair/replace decision has been made, but big questions and challenges are still ahead of us. And they’ll have long-lasting effects on our community.

Serving on the WSTC board will give you the chance to influence these decisions, and converse directly with elected officials and agencies about issues, big and small, that affect our peninsula. It’s always an exciting time for West Seattle transportation!

Come join us. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn more about transportation in our region. A diversity of opinions is welcome and we’d love to broaden our board to include members from neighborhoods and constituencies whose voices are not always represented.

Visit us at westseattletc.org and join us at our next monthly meeting on March 25 from 6:30-8:30 pm, whether you wish to run for a board position or not. Move the people!